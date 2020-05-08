DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Down 5.8%

DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD)’s share price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.28 and last traded at $9.30, 522,322 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 43% from the average session volume of 366,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRD. Zacks Investment Research cut DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on DRDGOLD from $13.75 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 0.91.
About DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)
DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.
