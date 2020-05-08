DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Down 5.8%

DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD)’s share price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.28 and last traded at $9.30, 522,322 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 43% from the average session volume of 366,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRD. Zacks Investment Research cut DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on DRDGOLD from $13.75 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 252,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 45,854 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

