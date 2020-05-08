EBCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7,283.00 (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. EBCoin has a market capitalization of $488,686.46 and $7,283.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EBCoin has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One EBCoin token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BitMart and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.49 or 0.02113175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00172852 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00066971 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00037912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000164 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBCoin’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

