Eden Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Eden token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. Eden has a market capitalization of $809,165.28 and $476,601.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.95 or 0.02134715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00174298 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00067197 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00038454 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Eden

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

