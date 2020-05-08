EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Sells 672,090 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,601,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 672,090 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Servcs makes up 6.2% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $438,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS traded down $2.47 on Thursday, hitting $129.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,933,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,475. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.17. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.21.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

