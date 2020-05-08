eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Shares Up 5.9%

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.63, 186,100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 162,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum raised eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of eGain in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.39 million, a PE ratio of 58.38, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. eGain had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that eGain Corp will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 30,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 936,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,517,837.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 35.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in eGain by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in eGain by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in eGain by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in eGain by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

