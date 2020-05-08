Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Trading Down 5.1%

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.84 and last traded at $22.93, 5,798,468 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 5,647,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 104.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $657.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.19 million. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.21%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $95,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,488.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $106,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,455. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $388,329 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,195,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,777 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,167,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,435,000 after purchasing an additional 404,210 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,942,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,708 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,235,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,950 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

