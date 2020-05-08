Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,221 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $55,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth $1,171,509,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,265 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,512,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,292 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,531,000 after purchasing an additional 910,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,935,000 after purchasing an additional 888,413 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price target on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.64.

LLY traded down $3.71 on Thursday, hitting $152.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,330,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446,587. The firm has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 906,320 shares of company stock worth $132,984,238. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

