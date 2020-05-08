Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $17,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth $15,713,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,990,000 after buying an additional 111,832 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Investment House LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 42,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Cfra raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.64.

In related news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 906,320 shares of company stock worth $132,984,238. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,330,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446,587. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.52. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The company has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.