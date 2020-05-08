Elitium Price Hits $1.05 on Major Exchanges (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last week, Elitium has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $11.68 million and $110,780.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elitium token can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00010506 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and BitMart.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elitium alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $210.49 or 0.02113175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00172852 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00066971 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00037912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,159,826 tokens. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.