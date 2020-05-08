Encana’s (OVV) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at CSFB

Encana (TSE:OVV)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at CSFB in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Encana in a report on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Encana from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy downgraded Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

OVV traded up C$0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.05. 3,121,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,576. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. Encana has a fifty-two week low of C$2.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.22.

Encana (TSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.49 billion.

About Encana

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets in Anadarko basin, located in west-central Oklahoma; the Permian basin located in the prolific, Midland Basin in Texas; and the Montney basin located in western Canada.

