Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on E. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of E stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 223,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,562. ENI has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $33.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. Analysts expect that ENI will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.9341 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 75.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of E. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in ENI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

