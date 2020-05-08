Enviva Partners (EVA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Enviva Partners (NYSE: EVA):

4/30/2020 – Enviva Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Enviva Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enviva Partners, LP is a master limited partnership which owns and operates wood pellet production plants. It serves primarily in the United States and Europe. Enviva Partners, LP is based in Bethesa, United States. “

4/28/2020 – Enviva Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Enviva Partners, LP is a master limited partnership which owns and operates wood pellet production plants. It serves primarily in the United States and Europe. Enviva Partners, LP is based in Bethesa, United States. “

4/24/2020 – Enviva Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Enviva Partners was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Enviva Partners stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,876. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -569.33 and a beta of 1.26. Enviva Partners LP has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $39.30.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $204.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.80 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 21.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners LP will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 450.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 22.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 476,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,713,000 after acquiring an additional 86,891 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 17,948 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Enviva Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Enviva Partners by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

