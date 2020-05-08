Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Immunomedics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Immunomedics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Immunomedics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

NASDAQ IMMU traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.61. 2,784,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,920,593. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 3.38. Immunomedics has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $33.04.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMU. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Immunomedics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Immunomedics by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Immunomedics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc acquired 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

