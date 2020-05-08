Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Green Street Investors LLC

Green Street Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Equity Lifestyle Properties makes up about 4.2% of Green Street Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Green Street Investors LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,341,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,278,000 after buying an additional 7,901,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,650,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,126,000 after buying an additional 104,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,345,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,997,000 after buying an additional 3,899,407 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,643,000 after buying an additional 2,213,329 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,404,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELS traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.36. The company had a trading volume of 621,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,308. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.47. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $77.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average is $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $280.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.343 per share. This is an increase from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is 65.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

