ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on July 16th

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st.

ESCO Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. ESCO Technologies has a payout ratio of 13.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ESCO Technologies to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Shares of NYSE ESE traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.43. 3,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.45. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $107.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $180.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ESCO Technologies news, SVP Alyson S. Barclay sold 8,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $890,677.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ESE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sidoti began coverage on ESCO Technologies in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

