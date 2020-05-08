ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on July 16th

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st.
ESCO Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. ESCO Technologies has a payout ratio of 13.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ESCO Technologies to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.
Shares of NYSE ESE traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.43. 3,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.45. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $107.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.84.
In other ESCO Technologies news, SVP Alyson S. Barclay sold 8,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $890,677.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on ESE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sidoti began coverage on ESCO Technologies in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.
ESCO Technologies Company Profile
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.
