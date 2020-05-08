Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,715 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $67,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total value of $6,102,934.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,218,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,898. The company has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.53. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.05.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

