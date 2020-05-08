Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Down 5.8%

May 8th, 2020

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)’s share price was down 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $76.17 and last traded at $76.26, approximately 1,900,482 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,305,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.99.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.57.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 34.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at $2,895,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 349,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 3,304.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

