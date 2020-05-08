Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -2.41

News articles about Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) have been trending negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Facebook earned a media sentiment score of -2.41 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Facebook’s score:

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $212.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,503,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,311,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Edward Jones raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.16.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $55,897.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $552,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,814 shares of company stock valued at $7,831,400. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.