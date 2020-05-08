Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Shares Up 5.5%

Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) was up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.40, approximately 330,695 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 346,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLMN shares. TheStreet cut Falcon Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Falcon Minerals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.68.

The stock has a market cap of $205.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%. Analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Corp will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Al J. Hirshberg purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,026.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals in the first quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 669.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

