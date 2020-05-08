Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Increased to $167.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 30.23% from the company’s previous close.

FIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.85.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,528,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,535,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,670,000 after purchasing an additional 463,778 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,669,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,061,000 after purchasing an additional 123,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,229,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,168,000 after purchasing an additional 113,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,248,370,000 after buying an additional 520,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,947,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

