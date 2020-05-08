Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 1.8% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fiserv from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.51.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.78. 8,497,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,633,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.22.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.