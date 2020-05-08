Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Lowered to $128.00 at Cfra

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Cfra from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Cfra’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.51.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.78. 8,497,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,633,771. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The firm has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,074,697.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $577,518,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Fiserv by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,575,000 after buying an additional 1,502,688 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 6,803.1% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,401,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,903,000 after buying an additional 1,381,361 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $125,830,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,021,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,765 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

