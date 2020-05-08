Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FVRR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiverr International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Shares of NYSE FVRR traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,756. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.30. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 31.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. Fiverr International’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Fiverr International by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth $2,321,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Fiverr International by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 109,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

