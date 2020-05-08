FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $10,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $6,810,349.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,603,983.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Dey sold 25,670 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.47, for a total transaction of $8,252,134.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,085 shares in the company, valued at $20,279,934.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FleetCor Technologies stock traded down $8.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.51 and a twelve month high of $329.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.66.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $661.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.20 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra raised their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $346.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FleetCor Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.24.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

