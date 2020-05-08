FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Cut to $250.00

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $362.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down from $340.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.24.

Shares of FLT stock traded down $8.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.00. 1,394,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,518. FleetCor Technologies has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $661.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.20 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $954,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $6,810,349.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,603,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

