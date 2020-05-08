Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Cuts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,817 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $301,733,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 47.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $744,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,883 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $761,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,109,329,000 after purchasing an additional 645,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $89,214,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.61.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,203.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,842,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,304. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.21 and its 200 day moving average is $143.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $181.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of -83.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

