Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Cuts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,817 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $301,733,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 47.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $744,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,883 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $761,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,109,329,000 after purchasing an additional 645,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $89,214,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.61.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,203.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,842,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,304. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.21 and its 200 day moving average is $143.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $181.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of -83.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit