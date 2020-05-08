Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Purchases 11,933 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,933 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 99.9% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

GE stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.11. 100,487,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,379,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51, a PEG ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Cfra cut General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

