Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Purchases 146,272 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 499.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,554 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 146,272 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.35.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COP stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.42. 9,520,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,432,947. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average is $51.98. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

