Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,927 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.46% of the company’s stock.

FOMX remained flat at $$2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $4.84.

About Foamix Pharmaceuticals

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.

