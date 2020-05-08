Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,927 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.46% of the company’s stock.
About Foamix Pharmaceuticals
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.
Read More: How to identify percentage decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.