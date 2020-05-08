Force Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $892,221.00 (FOR)

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last week, Force Protocol has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $892,221.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Force Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Force Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.74 or 0.03430896 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00054159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00031368 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001675 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010005 BTC.

Force Protocol Token Profile

FOR is a token. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,337,316 tokens. Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The official message board for Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

Buying and Selling Force Protocol

Force Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.