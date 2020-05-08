Forsta AP Fonden Buys Shares of 50,100 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,807,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,794,000 after purchasing an additional 96,133 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,894,000 after buying an additional 381,681 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,227,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,962,000 after buying an additional 22,775 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Ecolab by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,105,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,894,000 after acquiring an additional 941,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,857,000 after acquiring an additional 173,938 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,450,633.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 274,667 shares of company stock valued at $56,128,574. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,201. The stock has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $211.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.03 and a 200 day moving average of $186.55.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus cut their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.15.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

