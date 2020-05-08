Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Updates Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.64-0.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $590-605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $597.36 million.Fortinet also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.64-0.66 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.77.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.84. 2,556,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,440. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.92. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $136.85.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $299,461.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,168,500 shares in the company, valued at $651,578,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $1,317,819.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,461.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,805,465 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

