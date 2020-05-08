FY2022 EPS Estimates for Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Cut by SVB Leerink

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.16. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

Heron Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,992. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.70. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $26.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.08. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.31% and a negative return on equity of 58.31%. The company had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 325.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 72,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 82.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 279.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 65,735 shares in the last quarter.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

