FY2023 EPS Estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.15. SVB Leerink has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.24.

Shares of DCPH stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.71. The company had a trading volume of 325,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.34. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $71.11.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 25,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,422,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $1,031,845.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,845.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,542 shares of company stock worth $6,438,890. 7.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,372,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,662 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 496.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,677,000 after acquiring an additional 758,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,434,000 after acquiring an additional 281,008 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 591,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,786,000 after purchasing an additional 258,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 487,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 217,696 shares during the period. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

