FY2023 EPS Estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.14.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

IOVA stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.11. 1,798,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 6.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.20. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02).

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Earnings History and Estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit