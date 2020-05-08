Gartner (NYSE:IT) PT Raised to $140.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.58. 790,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.05. Gartner has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins acquired 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 339.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 54.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.