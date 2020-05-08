Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on May 28th

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Genco Shipping & Trading has a payout ratio of -218.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to earn $0.28 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 250.0%.

Shares of NYSE GNK traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,798. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.41. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $212.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.36 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70,334.00, for a total transaction of $698,557,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,692,931,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,294 shares of company stock valued at $698,596,030 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GNK. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

