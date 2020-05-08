General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Price Up 6.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) traded up 6.6% during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. General Motors traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.93, 16,553,284 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 16,035,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien bought 22,400 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 337.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Motors (NYSE:GM)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

