Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) shot up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.33 and last traded at $6.12, 265,142 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 292,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLAD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $199.93 million, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Gladstone Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.32%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 92.86%.

In other Gladstone Capital news, President Robert L. Marcotte acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $94,500.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 11,763 shares of company stock valued at $106,238. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2,403.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

