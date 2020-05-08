Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Position Boosted by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,514 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $20,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2,928.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,270. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $209.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,812. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $109,857.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,069.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,272,907. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price target on Global Payments from $208.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $171.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.60.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.