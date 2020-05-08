Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $245.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.60.

GPN traded up $4.66 on Thursday, hitting $174.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,876,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,596. The company has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 74.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $170,917.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,811. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,907 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2,928.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,976.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

