Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.58% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $245.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.60.
GPN traded up $4.66 on Thursday, hitting $174.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,876,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,596. The company has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 74.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.32.
In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $170,917.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,811. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,907 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2,928.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,976.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.
Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.