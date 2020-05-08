Global X YieldCo Index ETF (YLCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

Global X YieldCo Index ETF (NASDAQ:YLCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Global X YieldCo Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Global X YieldCo Index ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of YLCO stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,518. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08. Global X YieldCo Index ETF has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $16.26.

