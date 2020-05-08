Green Street Investors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Green Street Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the period. Federal Realty Investment Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Green Street Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Green Street Investors LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 93.5% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRT. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $3.13 on Friday, reaching $78.12. 716,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,246. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $141.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.60 and a 200 day moving average of $115.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.35%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

