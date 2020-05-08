Green Street Investors LLC Has $4.11 Million Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Green Street Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Camden Property Trust accounts for about 3.7% of Green Street Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Green Street Investors LLC owned about 0.05% of Camden Property Trust worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $17,218,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPT. TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.47.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $88.46. 707,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,894. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.79 and its 200-day moving average is $103.19. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

