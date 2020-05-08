Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Trading 6.7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)’s share price traded up 6.7% during trading on Friday after Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on the stock to $70.75. The stock traded as high as $54.87 and last traded at $54.41, 252,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 326,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.99.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GPI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens reduced their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Group 1 Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.96.

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total value of $533,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,575 shares in the company, valued at $15,534,308.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 667,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,702,000 after buying an additional 209,690 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,100,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $4,547,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 192,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 101,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 307,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 97,310 shares in the last quarter.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

