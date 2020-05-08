HBC Financial Services PLLC Has $20.34 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 23.0% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HBC Financial Services PLLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $20,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 339.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.71. 1,241,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,398. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.22. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

