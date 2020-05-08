Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $400,000 Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,438,000 after acquiring an additional 340,415 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,651,472,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,479,000 after acquiring an additional 118,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,177,000 after acquiring an additional 148,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,920,000 after acquiring an additional 305,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.48. 2,100,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049,947. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $283.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,504,092. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

