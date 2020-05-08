Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 645 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after acquiring an additional 138,535 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,295,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,867,000 after acquiring an additional 196,331 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,425,000 after acquiring an additional 81,237 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 805,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,270,000 after acquiring an additional 15,542 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 507,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,628,000 after acquiring an additional 19,145 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,213. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.81.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.