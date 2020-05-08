Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 920,138 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 94.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 920,138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,025 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,630,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,307 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,876 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,868,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,186 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,925,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,973 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,151,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,015,426. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average of $40.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

