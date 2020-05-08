Hodges Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,183 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $2,157,509,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,244,000 after purchasing an additional 488,783 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,769 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,227,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,730,000 after purchasing an additional 193,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.23. 52,194,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,612,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.32.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

